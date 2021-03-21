Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MHF opened at $7.84 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

