Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.07 Million

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to report sales of $67.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $70.70 million. Wingstop posted sales of $55.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $282.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $289.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $327.39 million, with estimates ranging from $314.90 million to $338.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,970,000 after buying an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,118,000.

NASDAQ WING opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.90, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

