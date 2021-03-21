Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Position Lessened by FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for about 14.2% of FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $23,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Yum China by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,111,000 after buying an additional 85,422 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Yum China by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 206,151 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $79,643,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock remained flat at $$60.55 during trading on Friday. 2,612,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,629. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

