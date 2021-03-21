Zacks: Analysts Expect Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). Boingo Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIFI stock remained flat at $$14.04 during trading on Friday. 853,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,635. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $627.84 million, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

