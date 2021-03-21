Zacks: Analysts Expect Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). Boingo Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIFI stock remained flat at $$14.04 during trading on Friday. 853,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,635. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $627.84 million, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit