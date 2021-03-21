Zacks: Analysts Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.88 Million

Analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will report $208.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.00 million and the highest is $212.81 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $247.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $851.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $818.00 million to $873.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $967.29 million, with estimates ranging from $931.80 million to $984.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

EVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

