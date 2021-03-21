Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.44 Billion

Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce $17.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.54 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $17.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $74.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.67 billion to $74.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.02 billion to $76.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $128.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $135.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day moving average is $122.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

