Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Announce $4.41 EPS

Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.27. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $3.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $18.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $21.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.62 to $21.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UNH stock opened at $365.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.53. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $370.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

