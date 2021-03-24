15,290 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Bought by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $32.06. 18,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

