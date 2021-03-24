$2.05 EPS Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.94. Target reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 247.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.40.

TGT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.21. 36,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,821. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

