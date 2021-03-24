$2.05 EPS Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.94. Target reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 247.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.40.

TGT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.21. 36,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,821. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit