$291.05 Million in Sales Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will post sales of $291.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.43 million and the highest is $294.97 million. VEREIT posted sales of $298.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VEREIT.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Shares of VER stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

