$68.42 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post sales of $68.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.20 billion to $69.79 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $66.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $280.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.40 billion to $287.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $294.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $306.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.04. 72,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,171,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,193 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 21.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in CVS Health by 12.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 325,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 32.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 96,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 110,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

