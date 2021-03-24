8,000 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Acquired by North Fourth Asset Management LP

North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.80.

CBRL traded up $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.66. 7,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,459. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.41 and a 200 day moving average of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $175.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

