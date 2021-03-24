AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 498,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. AAR has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $45.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIR. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

