AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 498,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. AAR has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $45.49.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIR. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
About AAR
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.
See Also: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.