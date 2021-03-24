ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Shares Up 0.6%

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.60. 384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The stock has a market cap of $811.96 million and a PE ratio of -7.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95.

ADVANZ PHARMA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CXRXF)

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates in two segments, ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. The ADVANZ PHARMA International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

