Alchemint Standards Achieves Market Capitalization of $768,782.55 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 263.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 133.6% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $768,782.55 and approximately $1,237.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.93 or 0.00460489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00056588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00166712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.59 or 0.00781535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00048547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00075136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

