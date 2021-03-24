American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Well updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

American Well stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,284,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,773. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at $82,052,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $3,223,693.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 822,664 shares in the company, valued at $21,743,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353.

AMWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

