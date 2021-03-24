Analysts Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.23). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

GKOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Glaukos by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

NYSE GKOS traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $81.88. The stock had a trading volume of 270,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,434. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.77. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

