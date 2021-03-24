Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to announce sales of $4.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the lowest is $4.33 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $18.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.01 billion to $18.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.42. 2,155,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in WestRock by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in WestRock by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WestRock by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 209,568 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

