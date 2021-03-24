Analysts Set American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Target Price at $270.09

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.09.

Several analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

AMT stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,774. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.75 and a 200-day moving average of $229.72. American Tower has a one year low of $186.02 and a one year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after buying an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in American Tower by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after purchasing an additional 772,309 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

