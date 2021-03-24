Analysts Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target at $93.16

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014 in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $29,946,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1,022.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 135,166 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHAK traded down $4.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 693,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,506. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -171.79, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.