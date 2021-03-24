Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NGLOY stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. 225,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

