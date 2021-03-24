Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2021

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NGLOY stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. 225,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit