Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of APEMY remained flat at $$43.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152. Aperam has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

