Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Shares of APEMY remained flat at $$43.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152. Aperam has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.14.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
