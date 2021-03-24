ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ASML by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ASML by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in ASML by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 50,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML traded up $28.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $586.95. 39,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,672. The company has a market cap of $246.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML Holding has a one year low of $242.25 and a one year high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

