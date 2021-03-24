Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

AX stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $45.69. 545,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,085. Axos Financial has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,739,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after buying an additional 36,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

