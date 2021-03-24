BaaSid Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $438,072.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. BaaSid has a market cap of $16.60 million and approximately $438,072.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00021215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00047766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.96 or 0.00607125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00064309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00023764 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

BaaSid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

