BCJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,624 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 112.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.13. The stock had a trading volume of 166,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

