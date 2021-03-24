Beaconlight Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 208,546 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 208,546 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,593 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,788,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 153,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 271,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,882,000.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,336. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

