Beaconlight Capital LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 119.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,258 shares during the quarter. Adient comprises about 2.1% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $9,070,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Adient by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 153,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 93,349 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 974.5% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of Adient stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.78. 18,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,207. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.36.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.