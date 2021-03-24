Beaconlight Capital LLC Invests $13.69 Million in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 168,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,690,000. Integer comprises approximately 4.2% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 0.51% of Integer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Integer by 29.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of ITGR stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.00. 3,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,332. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.58.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

