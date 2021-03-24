Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 131,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 165.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 55.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $460.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.71 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $466.77 and its 200 day moving average is $476.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

