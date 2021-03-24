BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 16,332 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $613,429.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BLFS traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 889,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,739. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.37, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares during the period. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $17,934,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.