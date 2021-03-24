BitDegree Price Up 214.3% This Week (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 61.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $9,057.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 214.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitDegree

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

