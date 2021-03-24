Blockzero Labs Market Capitalization Reaches $12.35 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $12.35 million and $452,186.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00049062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.51 or 0.00617725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00067244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00023723 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,902,721 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.