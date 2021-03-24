Broad Run Investment Management LLC Has $37.40 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.5% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $37,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $186.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,165,010. The company has a market capitalization of $338.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

