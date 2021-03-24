Brokerages Expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

APPF stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.42. 115,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,341. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.26. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

