Brokerages Expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

APPF stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.42. 115,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,341. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.26. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit