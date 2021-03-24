Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price at $420.00

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $420.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $8.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.22. The company had a trading volume of 748,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.55. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $310.34 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

