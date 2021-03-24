Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $397.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $426.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,590,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,198,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after acquiring an additional 335,309 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CP traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $356.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $202.68 and a 12-month high of $385.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

