Canterbury Resources Limited (ASX:CBY) Insider John Anderson Buys 200,000 Shares

Canterbury Resources Limited (ASX:CBY) insider John Anderson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$22,000.00 ($15,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Canterbury Resources Company Profile

Canterbury Resources Limited explores for mineral properties in Australia, Vanuatu, and Papua New Guinea. The company primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold deposits. Its principal properties include the Briggs porphyry copper project in Queensland, as well as the Ekoato and Bismarck porphyry copper-gold projects in Papua New Guinea.

