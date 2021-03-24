Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,550,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 31.2% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $328,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $222.24. 13,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,491. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $225.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.73 and a 200 day moving average of $205.51.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.