Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $444,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 45,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. 259,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,798,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

