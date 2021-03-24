Cardano Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.05 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $34.70 billion and $4.05 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00227506 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013856 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00013145 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

