Centaur (CNTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.02 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $16.02 million and $1.29 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.34 or 0.00468914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00057608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00168303 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.10 or 0.00798901 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00048750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00074844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.