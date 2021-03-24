Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Buys 982 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 336,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 251,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

