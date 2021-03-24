Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.79. 90,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,398. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

