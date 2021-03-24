CoinPoker (CHP) Price Tops $0.0151 on Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 241.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $15,973.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00021453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00047499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.00611754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00064442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023807 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

