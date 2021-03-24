Content Value Network (CVNT) Market Cap Tops $2.49 Billion

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 27,802.5% against the dollar. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on major exchanges. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00048754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.06 or 0.00616332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00067135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00023670 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00029516 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.