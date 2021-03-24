Contrasting LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LDK Solar and Marvell Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Marvell Technology Group 0 4 22 0 2.85

Marvell Technology Group has a consensus price target of $49.96, suggesting a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LDK Solar and Marvell Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marvell Technology Group $2.70 billion 11.33 $1.58 billion $0.32 141.41

Marvell Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Profitability

This table compares LDK Solar and Marvell Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A Marvell Technology Group 51.19% 3.76% 2.91%

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats LDK Solar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LDK Solar Company Profile

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

