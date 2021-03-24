Cony D’cruz Sells 2,800 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cony D’cruz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $296,996.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Cony D’cruz sold 4,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $455,232.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $257,012.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $251,300.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $238,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $3.98 on Wednesday, hitting $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,184. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.53. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 685.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

