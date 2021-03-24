Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $163.83. 25,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,283. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $173.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

