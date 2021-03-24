Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lowered its holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in China Mobile by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,832,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,853,000 after purchasing an additional 461,273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,291,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $6,674,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $6,343,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 385,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,994,000 after buying an additional 165,606 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Mobile stock remained flat at $$27.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. China Mobile Limited has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

